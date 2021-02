English summary

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday took a dig at Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's remark that mere gathering of crowd does not lead to revocation of laws, saying when people gather governments get changed. The Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, who has held a series of 'kisan mahapanchayats' in Haryana this month, also warned that the government could find it difficult to stay in power if the new agri-marketing laws are not repealed.