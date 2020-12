మా రైతులు ఆహార సైనికులు .. రైతులకు మద్దతుగా బాలీవుడ్ నటి ప్రియాంక చోప్రా విజ్ఞప్తి

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her take on the farmers' protests on Sunday, endorsing a tweet by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and calling for their concerns about the centre's new agricultural laws to be addressed urgently."Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later (sic)," she wrote on Twitter, quoting a tweet by Mr Dosanjh in Punjabi showcasing the secular tone of the farmers' movement.