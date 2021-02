ఎర్రకోట హింస కేంద్రం కుట్రే -బ్రిటిషర్లు కూడా రైతులను దేశద్రోహులు అనలేదు: ఢిల్లీ సీఎం కేజ్రీవాల్ ధ్వజం

English summary

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Centre of orchestrating the violence on Republic Day at Red Fort as he once again extended his support to the farmers agitating in the national capital against the three farm laws. "The Centre is behind the Red Fort violence, not the farmers. It misguided the farmers who did not know Delhi roads," Kejriwal said while addressing a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut.