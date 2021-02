రైతుల చక్కా జామ్ తో మెట్రో రైల్ కార్పోరేషన్ అలెర్ట్ .. ఢిల్లీలో పలు మెట్రో స్టేషన్ల మూసివేత

English summary

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the entry and exit gates at several metro stations, mainly in north and central Delhi, ahead of a three-hour "chakka jam" (road block) across the country by the protesting farmers. The entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Vishwavidyalaya, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat are closed as a precautionary measure due to the protests against the new agriculture laws.