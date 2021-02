రైతు ఉద్యమంలో మరో మలుపు -ప్రధాని పిలుపుతో చర్చలకు సిద్ధమైన సంఘాలు -మోదీ కామెంట్లపై భగ్గు

English summary

Farmer unions agitating against the three agri laws on Monday asked the government to fix a date for the next round of talks, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to end their stir and invited them to resume the dialogue. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the Central Government's conspiracy against farmers has strengthened their protest against the newly-enacted farm laws. Farmer unions held a mahapanchayat in Charkhi Dadri on Sunday where thousands of farmers gathered.