రైతులకు సుప్రీం షాక్ -రిపబ్లిక్ డేన ట్రాక్టర్ల ర్యాలీ శాంతి భద్రతల ఇష్యూ -ఎలా డీల్ చేస్తారో పోలీసుల ఇష్టం

English summary

The Supreme Court on Monday firmly placed the onus of dealing with the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day by farmers protesting the farm laws on Delhi police. While doing so, a three-judge bench led by CJI S.A. Bobde suggested that it was up to Delhi police to decide who will enter Delhi and in what numbers. This seems to suggest that the court wants the government to regulate and not ban the tractors' rally, a suggestion that may pose an additional headache for Delhi police.