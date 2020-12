జనవరి1 నుంచి ఫాస్టాగ్ తప్పనిసరి -లేకుండా వెళితే వాయింపు -FASTag ఎక్కడ, ఎలా కొనాలి?

English summary

The Union government of India has mandated the installation and use of FASTags for all four-wheelers in India. Introduced by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), FASTags is a sticker to be pasted on a car’s windshield and it allows automatic electronic collection of toll at toll plazas. As the vehicle passes the toll booth, the FASTag is scanned and the toll fee is deducted automatically, without the vehicles having to wait at the toll gate.