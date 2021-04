బెంగాల్ వార్ : సిఐఎస్ఎఫ్ కాల్పుల్లో నలుగురు మృతి, మా భయం నిజమైందన్న దీదీ , మోడీ కౌంటర్ ఇదే !!

English summary

Four people were killed in Bengal's Cooch Behar on Saturday as CISF opened fire outside a polling booth. Reacting to the violence in Cooch Behar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We have been saying that the home ministry has been influencing the central forces and our worst fears have come true today. They have killed four people." Modi countered Didi and her goons are perturbed, seeing the people's support for BJP. She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away."