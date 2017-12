తెగించిన లిక్కర్ మాఫియా: రాడ్లతో మహిళపై దాడి.. సిగ్గుచేటన్న కేజ్రీవాల్

National

Mittapalli Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Utterly shocking and shameful that this is happening in the capital of India. I urge Hon’ble LG to immediately intervene, take action against local policemen and ensure everyone’s safety https://t.co/Den926EgML

English summary

A 33-year-old woman was beaten up with rods by a mob in Narela on Thursday, after she accompanied the Delhi Commission for Women chief and her team on a liquor raid in outer Delhi on Wednesday night.