మోత బరువు తగ్గించే ప్లాన్ లో రైల్వే .. దేశంలో తొలిసారి ..ఇది నిజంగా గుడ్ న్యూస్

English summary

Indian Railways' city division is soon to launch an application-based bags-on-wheels (BOW) service, thus making travelling easier for passengers. It is going to be a first-of-its-kind facility for railway passengers in India. Off late, the Delhi division had granted a contract to a private organization to furnish the services under its New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme.This will enhance the travelling experience of Indian passengers by making it easier for them to carry luggage safely.