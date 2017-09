National

Narsimha

English summary

Indian Air Force soldier KK Ranjith, who allegedly was supplying inputs to Pakistani agents, has been nailed by a forensic lab for leaking sensitive and vital information to Pakistan’s spies in exchange for money. KK Ranjith was arrested in 2015 for allegedly sharing information pertaining to movements of aircraft and deployment of various units, in exchange for money transferred to his bank account.