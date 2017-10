కాటేసిన కామాంధులు: బాలికను అపహరించి.. సామూహిక అత్యాచారం, భగ్గుమన్న కోరాపుట్

National

Ramesh Babu

An Adivsi minor girl was gang raped by four bsf jawans in a forest near to Mushaguda village, Koraput District. The alleged minor girl is studying 9th class in a School located at Hatapodar village. The victim went to Kunduli to take photographs which are to be submitted in her school. In return, after getting down from an auto, while walking to her village she was kidnapped by four men who wear BSF jawan dresses and committed gang rape on her. After knowing this the Villagers Protested on the highway. Koraput MLA Krishnachandra Sagariya also sit in Dharna to take action against the accused. CM Naveen Patnaik intervened in the issue and promised that he will do justice for the victim.