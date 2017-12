National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

#WATCH Modi Ji eats mushrooms from Taiwan, one mushroom costs Rs 80 thousand & he eats 5 mushrooms a day. He was dark like me but he became fair because of imported mushrooms: Alpesh Thakor, activist & Congress leader #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/jh5QPN27SD

Here is a stinging response from a Taiwanese woman to #AlpeshThakor 's blatant lie that one can get fairer by consuming Taiwanese mushroom. pic.twitter.com/kBrxjXOOyQ

English summary

Hours after newly-inducted Congress leader Alpesh Thakor stoked a controversy by saying that imported mushrooms that cost Rs 80,000 per piece are the secret behind PM Narendra Modi's 'fair skin', a Taiwanese woman has rejected the OBC leader's claims by saying that she hasn't heard of any such thing in her country adding that her country shouldn't be involved in Indian politics.