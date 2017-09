రూమ్మేట్స్ నగ్న ఫొటోలు తీసి రహస్యంగా ప్రియుడికి.. విషయం బయటపడేసరికి..

National

The young couple who jumped in front of a running train last week had exchanged intimate pictures of two women, and the fear that authorities would find out drove them to end their life, according to the suicide note.Vrushali Lande, a 21-year-old nursing student of St George’s Hospital, wrote in the letter that she and her boyfriend, Suresh Shinde, were responsible for the invasion of privacy of her two hostel mates. Vrushali, who dreaded being hauled to the police station, also said she should be blamed if the pictures end up being misused. Vrushali and Suresh’s bodies were found near Kalyan on September 23. Suresh worked as a nurse at a private clinic. According to the MRA Marg police and some hospital staffers, Vrushali had secretly clicked nude pictures of the hostel mates and shared them with Suresh, who allegedly scolded her saying some shots had not been taken properly. They exchanged several texts.