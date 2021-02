వేదికపై కుప్పకూలిన సీఎంకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్ -స్థానిక ఎన్నికల్లో కొవిడ్ రూల్స్ పాటించని రూపానీ

English summary

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for Covid 19 today morning, a day after he collapsed on stage while addressing a rally for upcoming civic polls in the Nizampura area of Vadodara. Rupani has been admitted to the hospital. On Sunday, he was taken to UN Mehta hospital, Ahmedabad, where he was kept under observation for 24 hours. Later, the doctors stated his condition as stable.