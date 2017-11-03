సామాన్యులు తినే రెస్టారెంట్లో రాహుల్ గాంధీ డిన్నర్, అందరూ ఆశ్యర్యపోయారు

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Rahul Gandhi had a dinner at a random restaurant in Vapi (Gujarat). His security was in question, but he decided to have dinner with common people. He had Gujarati Kadhi-Khichdi in dinner and was accompanied by Ahmed Patel, Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhvadia, Shaktisinh Gohil and Ashok Gehlot. People were shocked and surprised to see Congress VP Rahul Gandhi having dinner at such place. He also clicked few selfies with other customers who were having dinner in the same hotel.