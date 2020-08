విధేయుడే ధిక్కరించిన వేళ... సోనియా పెద్ద మనసు... సారథ్య సంక్షోభంలో కీలక పరిణామం...

English summary

Sonia Gandhi has a reason to be hurt by the involvement of Ghulam Nabi Azad among the ‘dissenters’, who wrote a letter seeking sweeping changes in the Congress’ leadership.Azad has been fiercely loyal to the Congress, and by extension, the Gandhis. His entry in politics dates back to Sanjay Gandhi era, and since then, there has been no looking back for him as he went on to become a union minister, a chief minister and an AICC functionary. In 24, Akbar Road main building, there would not be a single room that has not been occupied by Azad from 1980s till date.