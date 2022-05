#WATCH "Shivling....Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi... The moment things became clear the chants of 'Har Har Mahavdev' resonated in mosque premises," claims Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in Gyanvapi mosque case, who accompanied the Court commission on mosque survey in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/iWwubz4wPa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (ANINewsUP) May 16, 2022