హాథ్రస్ కేసులో మరో ట్విస్ట్: నక్సల్స్ ప్రమేయం - హైకోర్టుకు బాధిత కుటుంబం - సీబీఐ ఎఫ్ఐఆర్

The family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court amid tight security on Monday. The Central Bureau of Investigation registered an FIR on Sunday and took over investigation into the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman last month in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.