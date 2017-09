భారీ వర్షాలతో ముంబై అతలాకుతలం.. ఎక్కడి రైళ్లు అక్కడే.. స్కూళ్లు, కాలేజీలు బంద్

National

Three weeks after a deluge, rains returned to haunt Mumbai with the maximum city receiving between 40mm and 130mm of rainfall on Tuesday. Parts of Colaba, Churchgate, CST, Dadar, Worli, Bandra, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri, and Borivli received very heavy rainfall from Tuesday afternoon onwards. And there will be no respite soon with the Met office predicting similar weather for the next two days. Schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been instructed to remain closed on Wednesday in the backdrop of heavy rains, the Maharashtra government announced Tuesday night.