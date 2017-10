నా కూతుర్ని అలా చూడలేకపోతున్నా: చివరి అవకాశం మిమ్మల్ని అర్థించడమే

National

Srinivas G

English summary

My 7-year-old daughter Pradnya is very unique. I’m not saying this because like any father, I love my daughter with all my heart. I say that because I feel she’s very different from any other girl her age. In place of dolls and crafts, she’s dealing with syringes and transfusions. Instead of talking about her friends to me, she discusses the doctors and nurses she’s fond of. Every 15 days, instead of taking her to the park, I take my Pradnya to the hospital to get life-saving blood transfusions. She’s a thalassemia patient - she’s been getting these since she was just 6 months old. After 6.5 years, over hundred transfusions later, my daughter still wears the most beautiful smile on her face. It’s that smile that gets me going and gives me the strength to fight this battle.