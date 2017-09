బురఖాలో హనీప్రీత్! గుర్మీత్ తండ్రిలాంటి వాడు, ప్రాణహాని ఉందంటూ హైకోర్టులో పిటిషన్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Is Honeypreet Insaan hiding in Delhi? Sources in Delhi Police said they are examining CCTV footage showing a woman in a burqa seen walking with Honeypreet’s lawyer in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. The Delhi High Court is scheduled to rule on an anticipatory bail plea filed by Honeypreet Insaan, who has been missing since the conviction of her “adoptive father” and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. In the bail plea moved by her lawyer on Monday, Honeypreet has claimed that “my father Ram Rahim has been falsely implicated”. The plea also alleged that Honeypreet was facing threat to life from drug mafias in Punjab and Haryana.