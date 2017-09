పోలీసులకు లొంగిపోనున్న హనీప్రీత్!? ఆమె లాయర్ సలహా అదేనట..

National

Honeypreet Insan, the "adopted daughter" of the now jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh wants to surrender but only after certain conditions are met, according to several media reports. Honeypreet is likely to surrender before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. "I told the person I was talking to on the phone to surrender herself," Honeypreet's lawyer Pradeep Kumar Arya told.