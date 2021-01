మనుషులేనా?: ఏనుగుపైకి మండుతున్న టైరు విసిరి ప్రాణం తీశారు(వీడియో)

Barbaric act in Nilgiris, Tamilnadu. An elephant was attacked with a burning tyre, in a private resort, killing the animal. Hope the guilty are punished for this inhumane act of violence. #WA #EveryLifeMatters #SaveWildlife pic.twitter.com/iLJn2yxgdq

English summary

Awild elephant, which strayed into a human habitat in Tamil Nadu, was killed by an act of human cruelty as a burning tyre was hurled at it by the staff of a private resort in Masinagudi in Nilgiris district.