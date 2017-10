ఇదీ హార్దిక్ కసి: పాటిదార్లంటే కమలనాథులకు హడలే మరి!

National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel has emerged as the biggest challenge to the BJP government in Gujarat even though he maintains that he will not contest election. The BJP has been trying to pacify him through back channels or weaken his organisation by winning over his close aides. Some of them have even joined the party ahead of Gujarat election. But, the 'cash-for-membership' allegation by Narendra Patel has embarrassed the BJP.