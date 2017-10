‘నాకిదే బాగుంది.. బిచ్చమెత్తుకుంటా..’, శివుడే చెప్పాడంటూ.., సెల్ఫీ కోసం జనం!

National

The Russian tourist, Evgenii Berdnikov, ‘rescued’ by the police and sent to Chennai after he sought alms at a Kancheepuram temple on Tuesday says he would continue begging and has no immediate plans to leave the country. DC found the man with another tourist on South Boag road in T Nagar. It seemed that the foreign national is not in any distress as feared initially. Russian consulate in Chennai had earlier told the media that he had not contacted them and that they will assist him in a proper way if he contacts them. When asked as to why he has not contacted the Russian consulate in Chennai as suggested by the cops, Evgenii replied that they would be of no help to him and he wants to travel. His visa expires on November 22.