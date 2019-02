ప్రతీకార దాడులు: సరిహద్దు దాటిన వైమానిక దళం..ఉగ్ర శిబిరాలు ఛిన్నాభిన్నం

English summary

NEW DELHI: India carried out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control on Tuesday, according to reports. At around 3:30 this morning, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force dropped 1,000 kg bombs on terror camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, completely destroying them, news agency ANI reported quoting Air Force sources. "100 per cent successful" and went on "exactly as planned". Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with top ministers in the cabinet committee on security at his home in Delhi to take stock of the situation. Terror launch pads in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffrabad across the Line of Control were destroyed by the laser-guided bombs and so were the control rooms of the Jaish.