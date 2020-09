English summary

If the Babri Masjid wasn't demolished we wouldn't have seen any Bhumi Pujan for Ram Mandir, says Shiv Sena mp Sanjay Raut. CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury called the verdict a travesty of justice. “A complete travesty of Justice. A special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti, of criminal conspiracy charges around 28 years after Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya.