చైనాతో కీలక చర్చలు: ఐదు సూత్రాల అమలుకు రెండు దేశాల అంగీకారం: ఎంఈఏ వెల్లడి

English summary

India and China on Wednesday held another round of diplomatic dialogue on the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, and emphasised the need to implement the decisions arrived at the last round of military talks to avoid misunderstandings and maintain stability on the ground. After the virtual talks under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs, the ministry of external affairs said the two sides reviewed the current situation along the Line of Actual Control and "positively evaluated" the outcome of the sixth meeting of their senior commanders last week.