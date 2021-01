భారత జవాన్ల చేతిలో చైనా సైనికులకు చావుదెబ్బ: 20 మందికి గాయాలు: తరిమికొట్టిన సరిహద్దు బలగాలు

Troops of India and China involved in a physical brawl along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week near Naku La area in Sikkim. Soldiers from both sides are injured. More details awaited: Sources pic.twitter.com/Sff5eVDP1K

English summary

The Indian Army foiled an attempt by the Chinese to intrude across the border in Sikkim. At least 20 PLA soldiers have been injured in the clash that reportedly took place three days ago.