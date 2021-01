కరోనా: భారత్ రికార్డు -వారంలో 16లక్షల మందికి టీకాలు -కొత్తగా 14,849 కేసులు, భారీగా తగ్గిన మరణాలు

English summary

With 14,849 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,06,54,533 on Sunday, while 1,03,16786 patients have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.82%, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, 15,82,201 people were vaccinated against covid-19 with 1,91,609 people vaccinated in the last 24 hours.