English summary

India on Tuesday rejected the Chinese claims on the location of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, where a military standoff continues since May this year. In response to queries on the recent media report quoting a Chinese foreign ministry statement regarding China's position on the LAC, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has "seen" the report - published in a national daily -- that quoted the Chinese foreign ministry on China's position on the LAC in the India-China border areas.