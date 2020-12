ఇండియాలో కరోనా తాజా పరిస్థితి ఇది .. 1.02 కోట్ల కేసులతో భారత్, కొత్త వైరస్ స్ట్రెయిన్ తో భయం భయం

English summary

India reported 20,021 new Covid-19 cases, 21,131 recoveries, and 279 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union health ministryThe total cases are 1,02,07,871. Of these 2,77,301 are active cases. India has recorded 97,82,669 recoveries and death toll stands at 1,47,901.A total of 16,88,18,054 samples tested for Covid-19 up to December 27. Of these, 7,15,397 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian council of medical research