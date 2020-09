బాలీవుడ్ డ్రగ్స్ కేసుతో తెరమీదకు సీబీడీ ఆయిల్ వినియోగం .. చట్టబద్ధం చెయ్యాలని ఇర్ఫాన్ భార్య డిమాండ్

English summary

Sutapa Sikdar, film producer and wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, made an appeal for the legalisation CBD oil in India. Taking to her unverified Instagram account, Sikdar, while sharing a photograph of the hospital where Irrfan was undergoing treatment for cancer, recalled how she would look at the late actor's room from outside while he was there. With her caption, Sutapa also put forth her viewpoint, appealing that CBD oil be made legal in the country.