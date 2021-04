English summary

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country. This is the third vaccine get emergency use authorisation in the country after Covishield, developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Is Sputnik V Effective Against Covid-19? All Your FAQs on Side Effects, Usage, Doses Answered