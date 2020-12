చంద్రయాన్-2..తొలి డేటా: ఫొటోలతో సహా బహిర్గతం: ఇస్రో: ఇక చంద్రయాన్-3

First set of #Chandrayaan2 payload's data are publicly released for wider science use. For details visit https://t.co/bRc4m8S5Ag https://t.co/kSXPvlNo6L https://t.co/wvGfY5YkdU pic.twitter.com/5ucD6flNNZ

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first set of data acquired by India’s second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2. All eight experiments have been performing well and the data received suggests excellent capability.