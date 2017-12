హిమాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్ సీఎంగా జైరాం ఠాకూర్‌ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం, హాజరైన బీజేపీ అగ్రనాయకత్వం

National

As Jai Ram Thakur took oath as Himachal Pradesh chief minister this morning, Team BJP was present in Shimla, in a repeat of its big show of strength during Gujarat government's swearing in yesterday.Himachal is the 19th state where the BJP is in power. The oath ceremony for Mr Thakur and his ministers was held at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla, which turned saffron with BJP flags fluttering all around and big cut outs of PM Modi, Amit Shah and Jai Ram Thakur dominating the landscape.