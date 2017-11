మగువ.. మద్యం.. ఇదీ ఆయన బాగోతం! తేజస్వీపై ‘ఫొటో’ అస్త్రం..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A slanging match erupted on Bihar's political scene on with the ruling JDU releasing a photograph of opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to allege that younger son of Lalu Prasad was used to a life of revelry. In a quick retort, Yadav alleged that the exercise was the ruling party's reaction to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "careflly cultivated image taking a beating following our exposes on corruption and illicit liquor trade in his rein". The picture, which showed Yadav standing with an unidentified woman and a bottle of liquor in the backdrop was released at a joint press conference called by JDU spokesmen Sanjay Singh, Neeraj Kumar and Nikhil Mandal.