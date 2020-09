జిమెక్స్ 2020 ప్రారంభం.... అరేబియా సముద్రంలో భారత్-జపాన్ సంయుక్త నౌకాదళ విన్యాసాలు

English summary

The 4th edition of India - Japan Maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX, which is conducted biennially between the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) will be held in North Arabian Sea from 26 to 28 September 2020. JIMEX series of exercises commenced in January 2012 with special focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in October 2018 off Visakhapatnam, India.