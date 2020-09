Thank you Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh. @AndhraPradeshCM . The honour you seek for our brother Shri.S.P.Balasubramaniam is a sentiment which true fans of his voice will echo, not only in Tamilnadu but throughout the whole nation. pic.twitter.com/eSeC4MnR8p

Actor Kamal Haasan has thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to confer the Bharat Ratna upon singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Kamal wrote on his social media page, “Thank you Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh. AndhraPradeshCM. The honour you seek for our brother Shri.S.P.Balasubramaniam is a sentiment which true fans of his voice will echo, not only in Tamilnadu but throughout the whole nation.”