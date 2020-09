నిరూపిస్తే.. ముంబైని శాశ్వతంగా వదిలేస్తా: మహా సర్కారుకు కంగనా రనౌత్ సవాల్

I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you 🙂 https://t.co/gs3DwcIOvP

English summary

After Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police will look into Kangana Ranaut’s alleged drug links, she has expressed her willingness to undergo drug tests and have her call records examined. In a new tweet, she said that if she is found to have ever had any connection with drug peddlers, she will leave Mumbai forever.