జయా బచ్చన్ కు కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చిన కంగనా ... నా స్థానంలో మీ కూతురు ఉంటే ఇలాగే మాట్లాడతారా ?

English summary

Jaya ji ... If your daughter Shweta was in my place and your son Abhishek Bachchan was in place of Sushant Singh Rajput, you would have spoken like this. Kangana Ranaut incensed over Jaya's comments on social media platform Would you say the same if your daughter was beaten up in Bollywood, addicted to drugs and sexually abused as a teenager? Sushant Singh Rajput Law Would you make similar comments if your son Abhishek Bachchan complained about harassment and eventually committed suicide? Kangana Ranaut responded to the Jaya Bachchan comments by saying, "Have some mercy on us too."