కరోనా ఎఫెక్ట్... కర్ణాటక ప్రభుత్వం కీలక నిర్ణయం... బాణసంచా కాల్చడంపై నిషేధం...

Karnataka has joined a growing list of states that have banned firecrackers amid the coronavirus pandemic just days before Diwali. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said they decided to ban firecrackers in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.: Karnataka has joined a growing list of states that have banned firecrackers amid the coronavirus pandemic just days before Diwali. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said they decided to ban firecrackers in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.