న్యూఇయర్‌ వేడుకలపై నిషేధం -కర్ణాటక సర్కార్ ఉత్తర్వులు -కరోనా భయంతో..

English summary

In a fallout of COVID-19, Karnataka will miss the usual New Year day eve celebrations in clubs, pubs and restaurants among other places with the state government banning special DJ dance programmes and parties for four days from December 30.The government on Thursday issued an order prohibiting such programmes between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places where people gather for new year celebrations, citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation.