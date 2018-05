National

oi-Rajababu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The BJP and the Congress are neck and neck in Karnataka, where votes cast on Saturday are being counted. Whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP will win back its gateway to south India, reducing the Congress to "PPP" or "Punjab, Puducherry or Parivar" - as PM Modi jibed - or whether the Congress will beat the odds to retain a major state, handing Rahul Gandhi his first triumph since he took charge of the party last December, will be known shortly. The regional party Janata Dal Secular (JDS) is looking to win enough seats to play kingmaker in a hung assembly.