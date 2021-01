English summary

Bird flu cases were reported from some parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, and the government has ordered killing of ducks, hens and other domestic birds.The Kerala government has declared avian influenza, also known as bird flu, a state disaster. The Kerala government has issued a high alert in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts following the outbreak of bird flu cases. Authorities have issued a high alert in the state, considering the potential for the spread of the bird flu virus to humans, officials said.