మిస్టరీ: బతికుండగానే.. చనిపోయినట్టు ప్రకటించుకున్నాడు, ఆ తర్వాత నుంచీ కనిపించడం లేదు!

Ramesh Babu

After giving his own obituary to all leading daily newspapers, a man hailing from Kannur, Kerala went missing. After his obituary got published and appeared in newspapers on Thursday, it was found that the news is fake and the man is untraceable. The man, identified as 77-year-old Thalipparamb Kuttikkol native Joseph Melikkunnel spent lakhs of rupees on these ads, before disappearing. In the ad, it is written that Joseph was a patient at the Regional Cancer Center (RCC) and was undergoing treatment for brain cancer. His family members, however, were not aware of him having a tumour. The RCC also denied having admitted any such patient there. The police have started investigation to locate this missing man.