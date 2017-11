ఎస్ జమున టుడూ అంటే హడలే మరి.. ఆమె కలప మాఫియాకు సింహస్వప్నం

National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A people without children would face a hopeless future; a country without trees is almost as helpless, said Theodore Roosevelt, the twenty-sixth president of the United States. A little over a century later and over 13,000 km away in India, bow and arrow wielding Jamuna Tudu, a fierce woman who knows the value of trees, protects the forest from the timber mafia like it was her own brother.