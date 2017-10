ఆధార్‌ అనుసంధానం తప్పనిసరి: మరోసారి స్పష్టం చేసిన ఆర్బీఐ

National

Reserve Bank of India on Saturday said linkage of biometric identity number Aadhaar with bank accounts is mandatory. The RBI clarification followed media reports quoting a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application that suggested the apex bank has not issued any order for mandatory Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts. These rules have statutory force and, as such, banks have to implement them without awaiting further instructions, it said.