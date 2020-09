English summary

amid farmers protests across the country, Lok Sabha on thursday passes Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. opposing such bills The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has issued a call for All-India Bandh coupled with demonstrations on September 25. including nda ally SAD, congress and other parties voted against bills.